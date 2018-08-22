At least 50 treated as fumes force Silverburn evacuation

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the shopping centre in Pollok.

Silverburn: Shoppers were evacuated.

At least 50 people have received medical treatment while hundreds more have been evacuated from Silverburn Shopping Centre due to paint fumes.

Emergency services were called to the shopping mall in Pollok, Glasgow, at 12.40pm on Wednesday.

Around 50 people were treated by paramedics after being exposed to paint fumes which got into vents during maintenance work.

Evacuation: Hundreds of shoppers taken out of centre. Linsey Hanna

One man told STV News that his mother had been left stuttering and struggling to speak.

He said her eyes were burning and throat "on fire" as she walked through the centre.

In a tweet, Chelsea Kelly said: "Everyone was having severe coughing fits and tears were streaming.

"We alerted them at 11.50am and at 1.30pm we were evacuated by screaming security guards."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called at 12.40pm from a number of people who had been evacuated from Silverburn after a number of people feeling unwell."

Silverburn, on Barrhead Road, has more than 100 shops, restaurants and a cinema.

A spokesman for the shopping centre added: "We've temporarily evacuated Silverburn as a precautionary measure and the emergency services are in attendance.

"The safety of our customers and staff is always our number one priority. We will keep you updated on the situation."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said: "The SFRS was alerted at 12.34pm on Wednesday to reports of a chemical smell within Silverburn Shopping Centre in Glasgow.

"Operations control mobilised a number of firefighters and a specialist environment protection unit to the scene.

"The shopping centre has been evacuated."

A number of road closures were also put in place for at least an hour and a half due to the incident, including Barrhead Road, Peat Road and M77 J2 off-slip.

Glasgow City Council announced the restrictions had been lifted at about 4.25pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the centre reopened at about 4pm but some shops have said they will not be back to business for the rest of the day.

