Teenage girl sexually assaulted on train station platform

Several passengers witnessed the assault, but the girl is yet to come forward.

Station: Happened in South Lanarkshire.

Officers are appealing for a teenage girl to come forward after someone witnessed her being sexually assaulted.

A passenger on a platform at South Lanarkshire's Newton station saw a man approach a woman and touch her inappropriately at 9.45pm on July 28.

Other passengers have since contacted the British Transport Police to report the matter.

The victim, who is believed to be in her teens, is yet to report the incident to police.

Officers have issued an appeal for any other witnesses to get in touch, as well as the victim.

The suspect is white, of slim build and had short dark hair.

He had facial stubble and was wearing a black hooded top with a large white Adidas logo on, black skinny ripped jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

