Seriously injured woman taken to hospital after disturbance

Officers found the injured woman in a house after they were called at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Southbrae Gardens: Woman found injured nearby. Google

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after she was found injured in a house in Glasgow.

Police were called to a disturbance in Southbrae Gardens, Jordanhill at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services also attended and the injured woman was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Medical staff describe her condition as serious.

Local reports online told how there was a high police presence in the area.

Officers remain at the scene as they try to establish the full circumstances around the incident.

A spoksewoman said: "Police were called at 6.30 pm after a woman was found seriously injured in a house in Southbrae Gardens in Jordanhill.

"Officers are at the scene and inquiries are ongoing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.