Nuns among 12 arrested over child abuse allegations

Andy McLaren

Nuns and former staff connected with Smyllum Park orphanage, Lanark, have been arrested.

Smyllum Park: Nuns and former lay members of staff held.


A total of 12 people have been arrested over allegations of child abuse.

Officers have held nuns and former lay members of staff in connection with alleged assaults on children at Smyllum Park orphanage in Lanark and elsewhere.

A Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) has heard evidence about life at the Lanark home, which closed in the 1980s.

Former residents have previously testified about receiving beatings and ill-treatment at the orphanage, run by the nuns of the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.

Some claimed punishments included being locked in a fire escape and pushed into a toilet.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1397847-police-scotland-reviewing-old-cases-involving-orphanage/ | default

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Twelve people have been arrested and charged in connection with the non-recent abuse of children.

"As inquiries are continuing, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Sammy Carr died aged six in 1964 while under the care of the Smyllum Park in Lanark, South Lanarkshire.

Claims were made a nun severely beat the youngster days before his death.

Another boy is also said to have been beaten unconscious. The youngster, who was aged around six or seven, had said he was hit and kicked, had his hair singed by being held over an open flame on the boiler and passed out before waking to find himself black and blue.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1406858-care-home-abuse-inquiry-nun-offers-deepest-apology/ | default

At least 400 children from Smyllum Park are thought to be buried in an unmarked grave at the town's St Mary's Cemetery.

Most of the children died of natural causes between 1870 and 1930.

The orphanage was home to more than 10,000 children between opening in 1864 and closing in 1981.

A Crown Office spokesman added: "As part of our response to the SCAI, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service instructed Police Scotland to carry out investigations into allegations of abuse at care institutions in Scotland.

"As a result of those investigations, COPFS received information from Police Scotland which has been considered by our expert team, in consultation with Police Scotland, and it has been determined that further investigation is required into allegations against a number of individuals relating to the Daughters of Charity.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.