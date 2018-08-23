Bar workers win tribunal after misuse of discount claims

Staff members at Grosvenor Cafe on Ashton Lane, Glasgow, have won a legal battle.

Grosvenor Cafe: Compensation will amount to about a year's salary. Google 2018

Bar workers have won a tribunal after being sacked over allegations they were misusing staff discount codes.

The staff, who had been working at Grosvenor Cafe on Ashton Lane in Glasgow, launched a legal battle against the G1 Group over their wrongful and unfair dismissal.

STV News understands the staff's compensation will amount to about a year's salary.

It was argued the employees were refused representation from their trade union Unite, denied contractual notice pay and unfairly dismissed when they were sacked "en masse" in September last year.

Bryan Simpson from Unite Hospitality's said: "This was very much a David and Goliath story for the hospitality industry - one that should give confidence to hospitality workers across the country that they do not need to put up with exploitation."

Glasgow-based G1 Group, run by millionaire Stefan King, operates bars, restaurants and clubs across the city.

The company has been contacted for comment.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.