Mum missing for nine months 'may have come to harm'

Patricia Henry, who lives in Girvan, South Ayrshire, has not been seen since November 13, 2017.

The 46-year-old previously lived in Paisley before moving to Girvan in October.

The 46-year-old previously lived in Paisley before moving to Girvan in October.

Dozens of people have been stopped in Girvan and Paisley as police continue to piece together information on where Ms Henry could be.

Police are looking to find a white van travelling between Glenburn in Paisley and Girvan in South Ayrshire as well as Kirkwood Place in Girvan on November 15 and 16.

Patricia Henry: Family 'distraught'.

Detective chief inspector Suzanne Chow said she may have "come to harm".

She said: "The last independent sighting of Patricia was Monday, 13 November 2017.

"One line of enquiry that I now must consider is the possibility that Patricia may have come to some harm.

"It's important that we keep an open mind to all lines of enquiry but the distinct lack of information about Patricia is concerning.

"However, we cannot rule anything out at this point and officers will continue to follow up enquiries about where Patricia has been."

She is white, 5ft 10in, of slim build and has shoulder length hair which is usually tied back.

Ms Henry has a tattoo of two clouds, outlined in blue, with a red rose and green stem with the word "Patti" on her left arm, and she usually wears a denim jacket.

Police: Major searches carried out.

Inspector Chow added: "Since Patricia was reported missing, Police Scotland has been carrying out enquiries in both Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire and I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information that can help find out what has happened to Patricia to get in touch.

"I am also asking if anyone remembers seeing a white van travelling between Glenburn in Paisley and Girvan in South Ayrshire and in the area of Kirkwood Place in Girvan on November 15 and 16 and noted anything suspicious to get in touch with Police Scotland.

"This week, a number of officers have been in Girvan and Paisley and stopped and spoke with dozens of local people to try and jog their memories and find out if they remember seeing Patricia since November 2017.

"Updated posters of Patricia have been displayed.

"Officers have also travelled on trains between Paisley and Girvan, which is a route we know Patricia often travelled since moving to Girvan."

In May, Ms Henry's 18-year-old daughter, Alannah McGrory, expressed her worry for her mum.

She said: "I hope that by coming here today someone will come forward with even the smallest piece of information that can help police find my mum.

"My mum is known as Patti to most people.

"I'm worried about her. She has never been so long without getting in touch.

"If you have any idea where my mum could be or if you have seen her since she was reported missing, please let the police know.

"Mum, if you see this, please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

