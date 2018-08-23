Golf clubs worth thousands of pounds stolen from shop

American Golf at the Brucefields Golf Course in Bannockburn was broken into on Wednesday.

Brucefields: Police are investigating (file pic). 2018 Google

Sporting equipment worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a golf shop.

American Golf, at the Brucefields Golf Course in Bannockburn, was broken into around 10.10pm on Wednesday.

Police said a large quantity of Callaway, Ping and Taylormade golf equipment was taken, including irons, drivers and putters valued at over £18,000.

An investigation is under way and detectives are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective sergeant Liam Harman said: "It is likely that those responsible for this break-in will look to sell the stolen items on. Anyone who is approached by individuals looking to offload golfing equipment like this should contact police.

"As part of this investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the golf course on Wednesday evening.

"If you have any information relevant to our inquiries then please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Priority Crime Team in Stirling on 101.

