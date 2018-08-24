Orange Walk scrapped after route changed to avoid church

The organisers of the march withdrew their application for the event this week.

PA

An Orange Walk planned for this weekend will not go ahead following controversy over its route.

The organisers of the march withdrew their application for the event this week, according to Glasgow City Council.

It came after council officials ordered the march to be rerouted to avoid St Alphonsus' Church, where a priest was allegedly assaulted during a similar event in July.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland criticised the council's decision, calling it "discrimination in its purest form".

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said: "Yesterday's Public Processions Committee imposed a new route and start time on a march by Orange and Purple District 37, due to take place this Saturday.

"The organiser has now informed the council that it no longer intends to go ahead with the event and the procession has been withdrawn entirely."

A man appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court in July charged with assault following the alleged attack on the priest.

Bradley Wallace, 24, made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

