Woman grabbed and sexually assaulted on busy street

A 55-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at 9.30am on Dumbarton Road, Glasgow.

A woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted by a man as she walked down a Glasgow street.

The 55-year-old woman was walking on Dumbarton Road, near to Crow Road, at 9.30am on Thursday, July 5 when the man grabbed and sexually assaulted her.

The woman did not require medical attention but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

The suspect is white, 5ft 7in, of medium build, in his 60s and had grey hair.

He was wearing a red striped polo shirt.

Constable Dan Hood said: "This incident happened in a busy thoroughfare and it's possible people may have been making their way to work around the time it happened.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area to contact us, perhaps you saw or noticed something which didn't seem important at the time but in light of this crime is now relevant."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

