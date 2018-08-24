Man in critical condition after fight spills onto street

The 28-year-old was assaulted on Arnott Drive in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

A man is in a critical condition after a fight in a house spilled out onto the street.

The 28-year-old was assaulted on Arnott Drive in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at 11.30am on Thursday.

The man was taken to Monklands Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking CCTV footage.

Detective Inspector Cameron Miller said: "We know there was an altercation in the flat which carried on into the street.

"Enquiries have shown that there were a number of people at their windows who may have witnessed the incident.

"I am appealing for them to contact police with any information on what they may have seen.

"A young man is in a critical condition and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible for the attack.

"If anyone has any information or knowledge regarding this crime, please do pass it on to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

