Search for missing man last seen leaving hospital
Thomas Forrest, 63, was last seen leaving Wishaw General Hospital at 2pm on Sunday.
Officers are searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving a hospital.
Thomas Forrest, from Carlisle Road, Crawford, was last seen leaving Wishaw General Hospital at 2pm on Sunday.
The 63-year-old, known locally as Tam, is white, 5ft 2in, of medium build and with grey receding hair.
When last seen he was wearing dark clothes, grey training shoes and possibly carrying a carrier bag.
Officers say extensive enquiries have been undertaken to trace Thomas, but attempts have so far been unsuccessful.
According to information received by the public, he may have been on board a bus, but this has yet to be confirmed.
Inspector George McCutcheon said: "Thomas, was last seen in Wishaw General Hospital on Sunday afternoon.
"He has not been seen or heard from since and his family is concerned for his well-being.
"We are continuing to speak to family and friends for any information which could assist us in locating Thomas and we know he often visits the Lanark area so we are carrying out enquiries in that location."
He added: "I would also appeal to motorists to review any dash cam footage to see if an image of Thomas has been captured on their footage."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.
