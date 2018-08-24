Residents to return home two months after Art School fire

A large no-go zone has been in force since the blaze happened on June 15.

Art School: Residents were displaced. STV

Some residents affected by the cordon around the fire-ravaged Mackintosh building are to be allowed to return to their homes from Saturday.

A large no-go zone has been in force since a blaze ripped through the renowned Glasgow School of Art (GSA) property on June 15.

People living in more than 30 properties close to the site have been refused entry to collect items including passports, car keys, medicines and clothes since the fire, representatives have said.

Glasgow City Council said building standards officials have assessed the area, with a path to open on Sauchiehall Street at 9.30am on Saturday.

A path on the east side of Dalhousie Street will reopen on Monday morning, but the council said access for residents in the street will be possible from Saturday.

On Friday a spokesman said: "Glasgow City Council today confirmed it will begin to reduce the safety cordon around the Glasgow School of Art and other buildings on Sauchiehall Street on Saturday morning.

"Having assessed the building today, we can confirm the footway on the south side of Sauchiehall Street will reopen at 9.30am, and the footway on the east side of Dalhousie Street will reopen at 9.30am on Monday August 27.

"However, we expect some access for residents on Dalhousie Street will still be possible from 10am on Saturday.

"This is facilitated by Charing Cross Housing Association, which is working directly with tenants."

Residents and business owners affected by the cordon had met earlier this week to discuss legal action as they said saving the building has been put before people's needs.

Solicitors at Govan Law Centre said it is looking at potential cases against Glasgow City Council, GSA and Kier Construction over their "abysmal" treatment of members of the local community.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.