Body of man discovered on street near River Clyde

Police officers were called to Carlton Place, Glasgow at 2.30pm on Friday.

Body: Found in Glasgow. PA

A body of a man has been found next to the River Clyde in Glasgow



Officers were called to reports of a man's body being discovered at Carlton Place at 2.30pm on Friday.

Police are treating the death as "unexplained" and a post-mortem will now take place.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 2.30pm officers were called to reports of a man's body discovered at Carlton Place, Glasgow.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

"Officers are treating the death as unexplained at this time. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

