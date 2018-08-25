CCTV released after woman sexually assaulted on footpath

The 43-year-old was walking her dog when she was attacked and sexually assaulted.

CCTV: Police want to speak to the man pictured. Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released as police continue to hunt a sex attacker in Erskine.

A 43-year-old woman was walking her dog along a footpath on Rashielee Avenue when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted.

Investigating officers have now released an image of a man they believe will be able to help with their enquires into the incident that took place on Sunday, July 15 at around 3.20am.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross, Paisley Police Office, said:

"This was a very distressing experience for the woman who was out walking in the area.

"We have made several appeals following this incident and a number of people have been spoken to but we are still keen to hear from anyone else who was in the area that night and would encourage them to come forward.

"The man in the photo was seen on CCTV nearby and so it's possible he saw what happened or may have vital information that could help us with our enquiry.

"The path along Rashielee Avenue is a popular thoroughfare with local residents and, although this happened in the early hours of the morning, it's possible someone may have seen or heard something that may assist our investigation.

"If you have any information about this crime, no matter what it is, then please contact Paisley Public Protection Unit on 101."

