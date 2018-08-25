Police chase after man spotted with gun outside pub

Officers chased to two men on foot after reports one of them were in possession of a firearm.

Union bar: Man spotted with gun.

Police officers chased two men on foot after receiving reports than one of them were in possession of a firearm in Glasgow.

The force were called after a member of the public spotted a man in a blue Vauxhall Astra who appeared to be holding a gun outside the Union Bar on Paisley Road West.

The car made off from the scene but officers stopped a vehicle fitting the same description at around 9.50am after spotting it drive erratically on Skipness Drive.

But the two occupants of the car jumped out of the car and ran off.

Officers chased on foot but were unable to catch the suspects.

A number of roads in the area and the Clyde Tunnell were closed off on Friday night as investigations took place.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident and said: "Enquires are ongoing to trace the individuals involved."

