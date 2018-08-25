Man arrested after reports of 'gang fight' on city street

Police attended after receiving reports of a disturbance at around 1.40am on Saturday.

Castlemilk Drive: Man arrested after reports of gang fight. Google

A man has been arrested after an alleged gang fight on a Glasgow street.

Police attended the scene on Castlemilk Drive after receiving reports of a disturbance involving several young men at around 1.40am on Saturday.

A 25-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been charged.

Eyewitnesses say the alleged incident involved two rival gangs in the area and reported seeing men brandish knives and golf clubs.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident and said: "We were called to a report of a disturbance in Castlemilk Dive at 1.40am on Saturday.

"Officers attended and a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

"He is due before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

