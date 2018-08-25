Man and woman injured after gang knife attack in Glasgow

The couple were attacked by a gang of seven men in the Maryhill area.

Unprovoked: A man and woman were left injured.

A man and woman have both been left injured after they were attacked by a gang of men armed with knives in Glasgow.

The couple were walking along a footpath of the Forth and Clyde Canal near to Balmore Road in Maryhill when they were approached and attacked by the gang at around 7.30pm on Friday.

The 44-year-old man was left seriously injured after he was assaulted with glass bottles and a knife and the 35-year-old woman was also injured when she tried to intervene.

The gang then made off from the scene in the direction of Glentanar Industrial estate.

The couple then made their way to a nearby bookmakers on Balmore Road where an ambulance was called.

Both victims were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where the man was treated for a serious facial injury and a stab wound to his side.

Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

The woman was treated for injuries to her forehead and has since been released.

The group of suspects are described as being aged between 25 and 30 and spoke with Scottish Accents.

One of the men is further described as being 6ft with blond hair and wearing a red jacket.

Detective Constable John Chesney from Maryhill CID said: "This was a violent and completely unprovoked attack and it is absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individuals involved.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of the canal, particularly a group of teenage girls who were congregated nearby and will have witnessed what happened, to get in touch."

