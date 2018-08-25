Residents affected by Mackintosh blaze return home

Residents affected by the cordon around the fire-ravaged Mackintosh building have returned home.

Art School: Residents were displaced. STV

Some residents affected by the cordon around the fire-ravaged Mackintosh building have returned to their homes for first time in more than 10 weeks.

A large no-go zone has been in force since a blaze ripped through the renowned Glasgow School of Art (GSA) property on June 15.

People living in more than 30 properties close to the site had been refused entry to collect items including passports, car keys, medicines and clothes since the fire, representatives have said.

Glasgow City Council said the Sauchiehall Street cordon was pulled back at 9.30am on Saturday, after building standards officials assessed the area.

Residents on Dalhousie Street were given access to their properties for around 30 minutes on Saturday, while a path will reopen on Monday morning.

A local authority spokesman said: "The cordon on the southside of Sauchiehall Street was pulled back as planned this morning to allow access for business owners and residents who wished to begin any work needed to restore their premises to normal.

"Dalhousie Street residents were given controlled access for around 30 minutes along with representatives from Charing Cross Housing Association to gather any essential belongings and assess the condition of their homes.

"It is expected the footway on Dalhousie Street will be fully reopened on Monday morning.

"Additional refuse collections have been put in place for the area to support any clearing out work undertaken by businesses and residents."

Residents and business owners affected by the cordon had met earlier this week to discuss legal action as they said saving the building has been put before people's needs.

Solicitors at Govan Law Centre said it is looking at potential cases against Glasgow City Council, GSA and Kier Construction over their "abysmal" treatment of members of the local community.

