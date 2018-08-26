Motorcyclist dies after collision with safety barrier

The 54-year-old was travelling on the M74 motorway when the crash took place.

Crash: Motorcyclist died after collision. © stv

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a safety barrier in South Lanarkshire.

The 54-year-old was on the M74 near Crawford on Thursday when he lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle near to junction 14.

Emergency services attended the incident that took place at around 11.20am but the man from Lesmahagow was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Sgt Craig McDonald at Motherwell Road Policing Unit said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash.

"We can be contacted via 101."

