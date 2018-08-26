  • STV
Injured man found stabbed on street after murder bid

The 59-year-old was rushed to hospital after he was found with stab wounds in Glasgow.

Riverview Drive: Man found with stab wounds.

A man has been found with stab wounds after a "vicious and brutal" murder bid on a Glasgow street.

The 59-year-old was found by a member of the public on Riverview Drive near Govan on Saturday night.

Police were alerted and attended the scene along with the emergency services and the man was take to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds.

Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

After the incident the suspect then ran off from the scene towards the direction of Springfield Quay.

He is described as a white male, tall, slim build, wearing a burberry cap, black jacket, black jogging bottoms, with a black scarf covering his lower half of his face.

Officers investigating the incident say they are treating it as an attempted murder and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Nick Gribben from Govan CID said: "This was a vicious and brutal attack which has left the victim with significant injuries and extensive enquiries are underway to find the abhorrent individual responsible.

"From enquiries carried out so far we understand that a man and a woman were possibly with the victim at the time of the incident and were seen running away.

"The man is described as white Scottish, in his 20s, and wearing a black hooded top, and the woman is described as being in her 50s or 60s and wearing an aqua coloured dress with a white cardigan.

"We would appeal to these people to come forward and tell us what they know about what happened.

"Witnesses we've spoken to also reported that a man and women who had been on Paisley Road, adjacent to Riverview Drive at the time, spoke about seeing a black car (possibly a BMW) with black alloy wheels driving at speed away from the scene.

"It is absolutely vital that this man and woman come forward and assist detectives with the investigation.

"We would also appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Riverview Drive and may have noticed a car driving off at speed, or a man matching the suspect's description running away, to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Govan CID via 101.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

