Four arrested after large disturbance on Glasgow street

A further three youths will be reported to the PF after the incident near Cranhill Park.

Disturbance: Spread to Crowlin Crescent and Cranhill Park. Google

Four people have been arrested and a further three reported to the procurator fiscal after a large scale disturbance in Glasgow.

Several police officers attended after they were called to the incident on Carntyne Road at around 6pm on Saturday.

The disturbance, involving a large group of youths and other locals, then spread towards Cranhill Park and Crowlin Crescent as officers struggled to get it under control.

Videos of the chaotic scenes have been posted on social media with many people questioning the heavy handed approach from the force.

One eyewitness to the incident said: "I have never seen as many police in the one place before.

"They all just came flooding into the area."

A teenage girl and at least one teenage boy are believed to be among those arrested.

Several people, including a pregnant woman, are said to have suffered minor injuries during the incident.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We were called to a large scale disturbance on Carntyne Road at around 6pm on Saturday.

"Officers attended and four people were arrested in connection with the incident.

"A further four people were reported to the procurator fiscal."

