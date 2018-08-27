New whisky base in Glasgow named 'Clutha Distillery'

Douglas Laing & Co's new single malt distillery will pay tribute to the Clutha Bar.

Clutha Distillery: Artist's impression of planned Glasgow site. Douglas Laing & Co

A new whisky distillery is Glasgow will be called the Clutha Distillery in honour of the city pub struck by tragedy five years ago.

Whisky specialists Douglas Laing & Co made the announcement on Monday for the new single malt distillery and bottling complex.

Planning has been submitted to Glasgow City Council for the £10.7m project, which aims to build the site on the banks of the River Clyde at Pacific Quay in Govan.

This cash will also fund a new corporate head office, visitor centre, whisky archive and bar and bistro.

The company claims the development will create 41 new jobs with the Douglas Laing workforce, almost trebling it from 24 to 65.

Also bearing the name of Clutha will be the single malt Scotch whisky the distillery will start producing once it opens, as it is expected to, in autumn 2019.

Ten people died and 11 were seriously injured when a police helicopter crashed into the Clutha Bar in November 2013.

The Glasgow institution reopened in 2015, while a new music and arts-based charity the Clutha Trust was formed in the wake of the tragedy.

Douglas Laing is working with the trust, founded by Clutha Bar owner Alan Crossan, to identify ways it can provide support.

Company CEO Chris Leggat said: "Douglas Laing has a long and proud association with Glasgow and the Clyde with the city at the heart of the company.

"It was important to us that the new distillery was located on the banks of the Clyde as it brings us back to where the company has its heart.

"After careful consideration the name was selected to reflect our proud heritage and the importance of the location."

Mr Crossan said: "I felt distinctly emotional when Douglas Laing asked me if they could name the new Distillery 'Clutha Distillery'.

"The legacy of the Clutha Bar will be the charity work we do, and now we may also have a part to play in bringing back the River Clyde to the people of Glasgow.

"The opportunities for the Clutha Trust will be enhanced by the involvement of Douglas Laing.

"The new Clutha Bar on the banks of the Clyde and the new Clutha Distillery will be the catalyst that opens the river to a new generation."

