Body of man missing for a week discovered in woods

Thomas Forrest was found dead in woods on Carbarns Road in Wishaw at 1pm on Sunday.

Thomas Forrest: He had been missing since Sunday, August 19.

The body of a missing man has been discovered in woods.

Thomas Forrest was found dead in a wooded area on Carbarns Road in Wishaw at 1pm on Sunday.

The 63-year-old, from Crawford, had been missing since Sunday, August 19.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

