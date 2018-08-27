Girl, 16, raped as police cordon off Strathclyde Park

The attack happened near a theme park in North Lanarkshire at 9pm on Sunday.

Strathclyde Park: Police cordoned off area of park. Geograph by James Denham

A 16-year-old girl has been raped at a park in Lanarkshire.

The attack happened in Strathclyde Park at 9pm on Sunday.

Officers cordoned off an area near M&D's theme park while investigations were carried out.

Police confirmed the victim was a 16-year-old girl.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries after reports of a 16-year-old female being seriously sexual assaulted.

"Enquiries are at an early stage."

Strathclyde Country Park is situated between Hamilton and Motherwell and is the former home of music festival T in the Park.

It recently hosted major sporting events during the Commonwealth Games and athletics' European Championships.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.