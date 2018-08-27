Waverley Paddle Steamer back on water after breakdown

Dozens of passengers were stranded aboard the boat for several hours.

The Waverley Paddle Steamer is back on the water after breaking down in the middle of the Firth of Clyde.

Dozens of passengers were stranded aboard the boat for several hours on Saturday afternoon.

Owners Waverley Excursions said a problem with its boiler system was to blame.

The boat was taken out of service on Sunday while a specialist engineer carried out an inspection but returned to work on Monday.

A spokesman added: "Attempts were made to obtain coaches to return passengers to Glasgow and Helensburgh, but none were available.

"Passengers have been asked to send their train and cruise tickets back for reimbursement."

The Paddle Steamer is now heading south and will spend several weeks in England and Wales before returning to Scotland in October.

The vessel is reportedly the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world and makes regular trips across the Bristol Channel, along the Thames and around the Isle of Wight.

