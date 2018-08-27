Teen convicted of raping woman as she slept after party

Dylan Nisbet, 18, targeted his 23-year-old victim after a 21st birthday party in Newarthill.

Court: Nisbet will be sentenced next month.

A teenager has been convicted of raping a 23-year-old woman as she slept.

Dylan Nisbet's victim was a stranger to him when he targeted her after a 21st birthday party in Newarthill, North Lanarkshire, on May 20, 2017.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the woman woke up to find Nisbet, 18, having sex with her and shouted at him to get out of the room.

She said in evidence: "This is the worst thing that has ever happened to me."

Witnesses described the woman as "hysterical and crying," and one said her terrified screams were like something out of a horror movie.

Nisbet claimed that they had consensual sex, but when this suggestion was put to his victim she stated: "That is an absolute lie."

The mechanic was cleared of raping a 15-year-old girl in parkland at the rear of Dalriada Crescent, Motherwell, on June 9, 2017.

The charge against him was found not proven.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Nisbet: "You have been convicted of raping a woman that you did not know.

"You should be aware of the seriousness of this conviction."

Nisbet was placed on the sex offenders' register.

He will be sentenced next month.

