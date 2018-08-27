Police officer arrested over rape of woman near garage

The man has been suspended following an incident on St Mary's Street in Dumfries.

Arrested: A police officer was held. STV

A police officer has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman.

The man has been suspended following an incident near a garage on St Mary's Street in Dumfries.

The 39-year-old was arrested in connection with an alleged sex attack on a 24-year-old woman on Thursday morning.

Officers cordoned off the street while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm that a 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with a report of a serious sexual assault which occurred in the early hours of Thursday in St Mary's Street, Dumfries.

"He has been released on an investigative liberation.

"Enquiries are continuing.

"He is a serving police officer and he is currently suspended from duty."

