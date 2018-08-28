Rail delays as unsafe former hotel closed off by council

An emergency exclusion zone has been set up around the Station Hotel in Ayr.

Ayr: Station Hotel has been closed off (file pic). CC by Kenneth Allen

Rail passengers on the west coast face delays and cancellations after a former hotel at a railway station in Ayr was deemed unsafe.

An exclusion zone has been set up around the Station Hotel, which has been closed for several years.

Some services will be replaced by buses but Scotrail says there will be a number of cancellations.

A spokesman for ScotRail said: "We've been advised by South Ayrshire Council that an exclusion zone has been imposed at Ayr station, which will have an impact on our services.

"This is because the old hotel building next to the station has been deemed unsafe."

From Tuesday, services between Glasgow Central and Stranraer will start and terminate at Kilmarnock.

There will be no services between Ayr and Girvan.

Meanwhile, services between Ayr and Glasgow Central will have reduced capacity because of the restrictions.

The Station Hotel was bought by a Malaysian businessman in 2010 for £750,000 but it closed shortly afterwards.

The building has since fallen into disrepair.

