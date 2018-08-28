Woman sexually assaulted at playpark in Glasgow   

Police officers were called to Kelvinhaugh Street at around 9.45pm on Monday.

Kelvinhaugh Street: Playpark was cordoned off. STV

A woman has been sexually assaulted at a playpark in Glasgow.

Police were called to Kelvinhaugh Street at around 9.45pm on Monday.

The park remained cordoned off on Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for the force said their enquiries are at an early stage.

They added: "Police were called at 9.45pm to a report of a woman sexually assaulted on Kelvinhaugh Street.

"Enquiries are at an early stage."

