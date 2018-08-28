Teenager arrested over rape of girl at Strathclyde Park

A 17-year-old was held and later released following the alleged incident in Lanarkshire.

Strathclyde Park: He was later released. STV

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl at a park.

The alleged incident took place in Strathclyde Park, Lanarkshire, at 9pm on Sunday.

A 17-year-old man was arrested and later released.

Officers cordoned off an area near M&D's theme park while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 17-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further enquiries.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101."

Strathclyde Country Park is situated between Hamilton and Motherwell and is the former home of music festival T in the Park.

It recently hosted major sporting events during the Commonwealth Games and athletics' European Championships.

