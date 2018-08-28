'No crime committed' after reports of playpark sex assault

Police were called to Kelvinhaugh Street in Glasgow at around 9.45pm on Monday.

Kelvinhaugh Street: Police cordoned off park. STV

Police have said no crime was committed following reports a woman was sexually assaulted at a playpark in Glasgow.

Police were called to Kelvinhaugh Street at around 9.45pm on Monday.

A spokesman said their enquiries were at an "early stage" on Tuesday morning.

However, a short time later they confirmed officers were satisfied no crime had occurred.

The police cordon around the park is expected to be lifted on Tuesday morning.

