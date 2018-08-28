Man tried to murder six schoolchildren in hit-and-run

Gerald Gavan, 22, ploughed into the youngsters in Castlemilk, Glasgow, in March.

Gerald Gavan: He pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

A man tried to kill six children in a hit-and-run after they innocently got caught up in a bitter feud.

Gerald Gavan ploughed into the youngsters after initially driving at his target Billy McGregor in Glasgow's Castlemilk.

Gavan and McGregor have links to opposing sides connected to the murder of Jamie Lee in the area in July 2017.

A judge watched graphic footage of the children being hurtled into the air as the 22-year-old hit both them and McGregor.

One 14-year-old girl, who Gavan also reversed over, suffered a broken neck and required lengthy surgery.

Gavan is now behind bars after he pleaded guilty to attempting to murder the six youngsters on March 24 this year.

The carpet salesman, of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, also admitted trying to kill McGregor in the same incident.

He was remanded in custody at the High Court in Glasgow pending sentencing next month.

Prosecutor Maryam Labaki said the background to this crime was a "family feud" involving a "fatality".

She added: "Gavan is associated with one side of that dispute."

The hit-and-run happened after McGregor, also known as William Dearie, had gone to a shop at 4pm.

The children were in the meantime "talking and laughing together" in the same street.

As McGregor crossed the road towards them, he noticed Gavan's silver Vauxhall Astra heading at him.

Miss Labaki: "The car accelerated and steered towards Billy McGregor travelling diagonally and mounting the pavement."

'The car accelerated and steered towards Billy McGregor travelling diagonally and mounting the pavement.' Prosecutor Maryam Labaki

He failed in trying to dodge the car but Gavan then carried on into the children on the pavement.

The advocate depute added: "As the car collided with the group, six of them were struck causing them to be thrown up into the air in different directions.

"Two of the children who had been sent flying were hit with such force that they were carried over a parked car landing on the ground opposite."

CCTV of the incident was played to the packed court. Distressed relatives of the young victims sobbed. One woman left the courtroom in tears.

A 14-year-old girl was unable to get up. Gavan then reversed over her before "leaving the scene at speed".

The court heard he was unaware she was still on the ground.

Police: Six children were struck. STV

The teenager was found to have a badly broken neck and needed an initial six hour operation.

She later had a titanium plate attached to her spine to help her recovery.

The girl was finally able to leave hospital around a fortnight after the incident.

The court heard her injury is "healing well".

A 13-year-old boy was treated for a leg injury while a boy, 14, needed stitches for a knee wound.

A girl, 13, was badly bruised while a 12-year-old girl was treated at hospital for muscle injuries.

Another 14-year-old girl went on to require physiotherapy.

McGregor had cuts to his arm and leg as well as bruising but "declined medical attention".

The court heard Gavan's guilty plea was accepted on the basis he had "intended to cause physical injury" to McGregor.

Miss Labaki said: "In striking him with the vehicle when immediately in front of the children Gavan had no opportunity to break in time.

"His actions amounted to wicked recklessness in respect of the children."

'His actions amounted to wicked recklessness in respect of the children.' Prosecutor Maryam Labaki

Gary Owen, 20, had also faced the attempted murder claims, but his not guilty pleas were accepted.

Gavan, Owen along with Ali Coats and Jay Gavan, both 20, had further faced a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with the crime.

Not guilty pleas were accepted for that allegation.

Lady Scott deferred sentencing on Gavan until September 25 in Edinburgh.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.