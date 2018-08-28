Man exposed himself to woman in town centre underpass
He exposed himself to a 56-year-old woman near the East Kilbride Centre roundabout.
A man has exposed himself to a woman in an underpass.
A 56-year-old woman was walking near the East Kilbride Centre roundabout when a man exposed himself to her.
He is white, between 20 and 25 years old, 5ft 4in and was wearing black jogging bottoms and a black jacket.
The incident may be linked to three similar ones in the South Lanarkshire town earlier this month and in July.
Inspector Aidan Higgins said: "Our investigation into this and previous incidents is ongoing.
"We believe the incidents may be linked and committed by the same person.
"I urge anyone who may have passed through the underpass around the time saw the man fitting the description and acting suspiciously to come forward.
"Patrols are taking place and all investigative opportunities are being followed up."
