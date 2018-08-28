Safety nets to stop glass falling from £842m hospital

Glass panels have fallen from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at least three times.

Safety nets: Queen Elizabeth University Hospital opened in 2015 (file pic). HEMEDIA/SWNS

A Scottish hospital has been forced to install safety nets to stop glass panels falling from the building.

Pieces of decorative panels have dropped from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at least three times since it opened in 2015.

The most recent incident occurred earlier this month, when a panel shattered and fell ten floors to the ground near the front entrance.

It followed similar incidents at the £842m hospital in May and July last year.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde admitted it does not know what is causing the problem but believes the panels smashed before falling.

STV

"It has not been possible to establish the cause of the decorative external glass panel shattering on August 9," a spokeswoman said.

"The shattered pieces were not large enough to analyse and determine the cause.

"The safety of our patients, visitors and staff is our paramount priority, which is why we have installed safety netting where these panels are situated on the building."

It emerged earlier this year that it will cost around £6m to remove potentially flammable external cladding from the Queen Elizabeth and another Glasgow hospital.

The cladding, which was discovered in February, is not believed to be connected to the falling panels.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.