Mum of hit-and-run victim says daughter could have died

Andy McLaren Chris Clements

The 14-year-old girl suffered a broken neck during the incident in Glasgow's Castlemilk.

Hit-and-run: Gerald Gavan ploughed into the youngsters.
A mum has said her daughter could have been killed after a man tried to kill six children in a hit-and-run.

Gerald Gavan ploughed into the youngsters after initially driving at his target Billy McGregor in Glasgow's Castlemilk.

One 14-year-old girl, who Gavan also reversed over, suffered a broken neck and required lengthy surgery.

Speaking to STV News, her mum said the schoolgirl is lucky to be alive.

Gerald Gavan: He pleaded guilty.
She added that the event has been a "huge ordeal" for the family to deal with.

She said: "It's been horrific. It's been a huge ordeal for her and the family.

"It's been a lot to get over. She's had a good recovery.

"She had two breaks to her neck and internal injuries.

"I felt numb and the world falls away from you when you find out your kid has a broken neck so it wasn't good.

"She's very lucky to be here all together."

The 14-year-old was unable to get up and Gavan reversed over her before "leaving the scene at speed".

The court heard he was unaware she was still on the ground.

She had a badly broken neck and needed an initial six-hour operation.

The youngster later had a titanium plate attached to her spine to help her recovery.

She was finally able to leave hospital around a fortnight after the incident.

A 13-year-old boy was treated for a leg injury while a boy, 14, needed stitches for a knee wound.

A girl, 13, was badly bruised while a 12-year-old girl was treated at hospital for muscle injuries.

Another 14-year-old girl went on to require physiotherapy.

Attempted murder: Girl left with broken neck.
Her mum added: "I'm glad there was a conviction but disappointed they didn't all get convicted.

"I think they deserve everything they get.

"I don't think they have considered the fact they could have killed kids because it's something the kids weren't actually involved in but they will have to live with it for the rest of their life.

"She's young, she's trying to put it behind her I think.

"She doesn't speak about it a lot though. She's dealing with it her way.

"This is two families having a long-running fight. It's stupid."

Gavan is now behind bars after he pleaded guilty to attempting to murder the six youngsters on March 24 this year.

The carpet salesman, of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, also admitted trying to kill McGregor in the same incident.

He was remanded in custody at the High Court in Glasgow pending sentencing next month.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.