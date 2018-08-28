Drugs worth £200,000 seized by police in drugs bust

Heroin, cocaine, cannabis and Valium were found in the flat in Ruchazie.

Drugs: Seized in Glasgow.

Drugs with an estimated street value of £200,000 have been seized by police in Glasgow.

Officers swooped on a house in Dunnottar Street, Ruchazie, on Tuesday morning, where they found heroin, cocaine, cannabis and Valium.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the discovery, Police Scotland said.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective inspector Stevie Elliot said: "The find today was significant and getting the drugs off the street will certainly impact those involved in its distribution.

"I would encourage anyone who has information that will help us continue to crack down on drugs in our local communities to contact police."

