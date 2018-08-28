Controlled explosion carried out after live shell found

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit carried out a controlled explosion.

Controlled explosion: On live shell.

A controlled explosion has been carried out at a building site in Glasgow.

A live shell was discovered by workmen at the site on Dalmarnock Road near to Strathclyde Street at around 6.10pm on Tuesday.

Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were rushed to the scene.

After assessing the shell, a controlled explosion was carried out at around 8.10pm.

Local residents were asked to stay away from the windows and stay indoors until the explosion was carried out.

All the surrounding roads were closed at the time, but have now reopened.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "A controlled explosion was carried out EOD officers in Dalmarnock at around 8.10pm this evening after a live shell was discovered by workmen.

"Nobody was injured and residents were asked to stay away from windows and stay indoors as a precaution until the explosion had taken place."

