Dad of murdered teen Paige Doherty 'dies of broken heart'

Boxer Jon Bothwell, 37, was discovered in his flat on Main Street in Cambuslang.

Paige Doherty: She was stabbed at least 61 times.

The dad of murdered Paige Doherty has died after struggling to come to terms with his daughter's death.

His 15-year-old daughter Paige was stabbed at least 61 times when she was murdered at the Delicious Deli in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

His 15-year-old daughter Paige was stabbed at least 61 times when she was murdered at the Delicious Deli in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Owner John Leathem inflicted more than 146 injuries on the teenager in his sandwich shop before he moved her body in bin bags to the boot of his car.

Mr Bothwell's mum, Roseanne, 71, told the Daily Record her son continually thought about Paige after her death.

She said: "He was heartbroken. Paige loved Jon out her mind too.

"He never got over it. He died of a broken heart.

"He was never the same after she died.

"He said he used to have nightmares where he'd see her at the bottom of his bed and she wanted him to go with her."

She added: "We'll never get over Paige's death and Jon took it the worst.

"He died in the bedroom but they brought him back.

"The paramedics then took him to hospital. He was in a coma. He died there on Saturday."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 6.30pm on Saturday, police were called to a report of a 37-year-old man having taken unwell within an address in Main Street, Cambuslang.

"Emergency services attended and the man was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital where he later died.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

