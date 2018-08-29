Pregnant woman taken to hospital after five-car smash

The collision happened on the East Kilbride Expressway shortly before 8am on Wednesday.

Crash: Road closed in both directions.

A pregnant woman has been injured in a five-car crash.

A woman, who is pregnant, was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash between Nerston and High Blantyre.

Huge delays have been caused, with tailbacks stretching for about four miles to the Birnielhill Roundabout.

The road was blocked in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received reports of five cars being involved in a crash.

"A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution because she was pregnant.

"Her injures aren't thought to be serious."

