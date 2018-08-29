Vulnerable hillwalker who went missing was 'feeling low'

Bernard Mark McCann disappeared from his home in Ayrshire on Sunday afternoon.

Bernard McCann: Police urge him to get in touch.

A hillwalker who went missing from his home in Ayrshire is considered vulnerable and has recently been "feeling low", police have said.

Bernard Mark McCann, 45, was reported missing from his home on Victory Crescent in Dailly on Sunday afternoon.

Mr McCann is described as white, 5ft 6in, of slim build and with red hair.

He was last seen wearing a khaki brown and green jacket with matching trousers and black boots and carrying a large grey and blue hiking rucksack containing camping supplies.

Chief inspector Gary I'Anson, local area commander for South Ayrshire, said: "Bernard was last seen about 1pm on Sunday and was last spoken with by telephone shortly after this but nothing since then.

"Bernard has some health issues and has been feeling low lately. Concern is growing for his wellbeing and safety.

"He is known to enjoy hill walking and camping across Scotland, and in particular the Glasgow and Loch Lomond areas.

"Although he appears to have camping supplies and be prepared for any weather I would also ask Bernard to get in touch with police so that we know he is safe."

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call Ayr Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 1716 of August 27.

