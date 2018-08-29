  • STV
Lonely dolphin learns new 'language' to make friends

Morag Robertson

The dolphin, nicknamed Kylie, has lived alone in the Firth of Clyde for 17 years.

A dolphin which has lived alone for at least 17 years has appeared for have made friends with local harbour porpoises.

The short-beaked common dolphin, nicknamed Kylie by local people, has made his home around a navigational buoy between Fairlie and Cumbrae, likely after getting lose from his group.

The Firth of Clyde is not commonly visited by dolphins of this species, and so the solitary dolphin has mostly been exposed to sounds produced by other species, especially the harbour porpoise.

Kylie now appears to have clicked with his cousins, having been frequently seen in the company of a harbour porpoise, although not always the same individual, since at least 2004.

Research now suggests he appears to have learnt to produce sounds similar to those of the harbour porpoises.

The clicking sounds that common dolphins use for echolocation to navigate and hunt are understudied, but available data suggests they are broadband and have peak frequencies below 100 KHz.

They also produce other sounds for communication purposes including whistles and barks.

Friends: In the Firth of Clyde.
Friends: In the Firth of Clyde. Peter Nichols

Harbour porpoises, on the other hand, only produce narrow-band high-frequency echolocation clicks with peak frequencies around 130KHz.

The clicks are used for travelling and foraging, as well as communication purposes.

University of Strathclyde PhD research student, Mel Cosentino, has been studying audio recordings of the vocalisations of Kylie - both when he is alone and when he interacts with porpoises.

These recordings were made by David Nairn and volunteers from the Clyde Porpoise CIC using two towed underwater microphones, and individual dolphin and porpoise echolocation clicks were extracted for analysis using a custom-built algorithm.

The results show Kylie regularly produces clicks with peak frequencies over 100KHz, reaching over 130KHz when accompanied by harbour porpoises, much more often than when he is alone.

Other sounds recorded include buzzes but no whistles.

Audio: Dolphin changes frequency to communicate.
Audio: Dolphin changes frequency to communicate. Peter Nichols

No changes in the porpoise acoustic repertoire were detected.

Ms Cosentino said: "Several cetacean species, such as bottlenose dolphins, belugas and killer whales, have the ability to change their acoustic repertoire as a result of interactions with other species.

"This vocal learning ability has mainly been observed in captive individuals and few cases have been reported for wild cetaceans."

Ms Cosentino aims to gather and analyse more recordings of the dolphin when alone to verify her findings and submit them for peer-review, but the initial results suggest the dolphin is changing its acoustic repertoire, likely as a result of interactions with the porpoises.

She added: "If further analysis shows this to be the case, it would be the first time a common dolphin, either in captivity or the wild, has demonstrated an ability for production learning, where it has learned to imitate another species."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.