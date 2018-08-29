Pensioner stalked 11-year-old schoolgirl and gave her £2

Archibald Donaghy, 61, waited for girl outside school and tried to get her into his car.

Glasgow Sheriff Court: Donaghy was jailed on Wednesday. STV

A pensioner stalked an 11-year-old and gave her money and a note saying "have a good day at school beautiful xx".

Archibald Donaghy, 61, followed the child as she walked home and gave her £2 to "buy herself something".

The next day he waited on her walking to school and gave her a plastic tub with the note in it, a bottle of juice and more money.

He then walked alongside her and asked for a cuddle before twice inviting her into his car. The girl ran home and told her mum.

Donaghy pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to stalking the 11-year-old on various occasions between March 14 and 15 in Calton and Dennistoun.

Jailing him for 20 months, Sheriff Paul Crozier told Donaghy: "Your conduct on March 14 and 15 was terrifying.

"Your conduct towards her, as accepted by you in tendering your plea, has caused her great upset.

"Thankfully she had the good sense to run away."

The sheriff added: "You are a danger, Mr Donaghy, so far as I am concerned, to young children."

Donaghy was given a five-year non-harassment order and put on the sex offenders' register for ten years.

