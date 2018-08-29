Trio 'disconnected CCTV before murdering man with hammer'

A man and two women are accused of killing Haider Hayat in Castlemilk, Glasgow, in April.

Castlemilk: Trial due to begin in January. STV

Three people have been accused of disconnecting CCTV before murdering a man with a hammer and a knife.

Muhammed Rauf, 41, Shahida Abid, 32, and Saima Hayat, 33, faced the accusation at the High Court in Glasgow.

The trio are to stand trial accused of killing Haider Hayat in the city's Castlemilk in April.

Prosecutors claim they disconnected CCTV at the flat before the 49-year-old was struck with a hammer and knife or similar items.

The three are also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This includes a claim that possible child witnesses were induced to provide a "false account" to police officers.

Lawyers for the trio pleaded not guilty of their behalf.

The trial is due to begin in December.

