Gunman who robbed bank jailed for more than eight years

Jason Spencer, from Blantyre, raided the TSB bank in Main Street, Rutherglen.

Bank: Robbed by gunman in Rutherglen. Google 2018

A gunman who robbed a bank minutes after telling a friend "I'm skint" has been jailed.

Jason Spencer, from Blantyre, walked in to the TSB bank in Main Street, Rutherglen, with a gun inside a carrier bag and ordered staff to hand over cash.

The 41-year-old has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

Spencer pushed customers, including an 81-year-old woman, out of the way to get to the teller positions in the branch.

He shouted "give me the money and don't press any buttons" while holding a gun.

Spencer was convicted of robbing the bank of £590 on January 23 and having in his possession a firearm or an imitation firearm.

Spencer, who has five pages of previous convictions, was released from a four years and eight month sentence in September 2017 for an armed robbery at a bookmakers across the road from the bank.

Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian told Spencer: "You have an appalling record.

"This must have had a shocking effect on bank staff and customers."

Spencer fled from the scene with the stolen cash.

He used his phone to order a taxi in an assumed name but the driver recognised him.

Prosecutor Duncan McPhie said: "A 61-year-old customer was so upset by the robbery that an ambulance had to be called for her.

"Just before entering the bank branch and putting on his mask Spencer chatted to a friend he met and told him: 'I'm skint'."

