All Serco asylum evictions on hold ahead of court case

The Home Office housing provider intended to evict hundreds from their flats.

Six asylum seekers threatened with imminent eviction from their homes in Glasgow will not be removed for at least three weeks.

Home Office housing provider Serco put plans to evict nearly 240 failed asylum seekers on hold following a series of legal challenges.

However, it still intended to carry out the removal of six people who had already received eviction notices, giving them seven days to leave.

After extending that period by 21 days Serco has now confirmed those plans have also been paused until the legal cases have been dealt with.

The Govan Law Centre will go to court on September 17 to determine whether the Rent Scotland Act applies to asylum seekers.

If the court rules in the GLC's favour, Serco will have to seek court orders to carry out the evictions.

A Serco spokeswoman said: "Serco is pleased that the parties in the three Glasgow Sheriff's Court cases have agreed to our request to assist proceedings pending determination of the Court of Session cases.

"While our view is that the law is clear, we have always said that we unreservedly welcome such a legal challenge, as it will enable all parties to test this area of law."

Three other legal cases involving individual asylum seekers have been put on hold while the GLC's challenge is decided.

All 240 asylum seekers under threat of eviction have been issued with eviction notices by Serco.

It had intended to issue further lock-change notices in small batches over several months giving them seven days to leave their homes.

The company also intended to evict 88 people whose asylum applications had been granted by the Home Office but who had overstayed in their Serco flats.

Serco has said it will not issue any further lock-change notices in Glasgow until the legal cases have been resolved.

It claims to have spent around £1m housing overstaying asylum seekers in Glasgow without support from the Home Office.

People whose applications are rejected no longer receive assistance but cannot be deported while they appeal the Home Office's decision.

Around half of asylum decisions are overturned on appeal.

