  • STV
  • MySTV

All Serco asylum evictions on hold ahead of court case

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The Home Office housing provider intended to evict hundreds from their flats.

Failed Glasgow asylum seeker Jutyar with note from Serco ahead of evictions
STV

Six asylum seekers threatened with imminent eviction from their homes in Glasgow will not be removed for at least three weeks.

Home Office housing provider Serco put plans to evict nearly 240 failed asylum seekers on hold following a series of legal challenges.

However, it still intended to carry out the removal of six people who had already received eviction notices, giving them seven days to leave.

After extending that period by 21 days Serco has now confirmed those plans have also been paused until the legal cases have been dealt with.

The Govan Law Centre will go to court on September 17 to determine whether the Rent Scotland Act applies to asylum seekers.

If the court rules in the GLC's favour, Serco will have to seek court orders to carry out the evictions.

A Serco spokeswoman said: "Serco is pleased that the parties in the three Glasgow Sheriff's Court cases have agreed to our request to assist proceedings pending determination of the Court of Session cases.

"While our view is that the law is clear, we have always said that we unreservedly welcome such a legal challenge, as it will enable all parties to test this area of law."

Three other legal cases involving individual asylum seekers have been put on hold while the GLC's challenge is decided.

All 240 asylum seekers under threat of eviction have been issued with eviction notices by Serco.

It had intended to issue further lock-change notices in small batches over several months giving them seven days to leave their homes.

The company also intended to evict 88 people whose asylum applications had been granted by the Home Office but who had overstayed in their Serco flats.

Serco has said it will not issue any further lock-change notices in Glasgow until the legal cases have been resolved.

It claims to have spent around £1m housing overstaying asylum seekers in Glasgow without support from the Home Office.

People whose applications are rejected no longer receive assistance but cannot be deported while they appeal the Home Office's decision.

Around half of asylum decisions are overturned on appeal.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.