  • STV
  • MySTV

Council workers to strike over pensions and work conditions

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Bin collections, schools and homecare services will be affected by the strike on September 12.

Unison: Rejected latest proposals from the council.
Unison: Rejected latest proposals from the council.

Council workers in East Dunbartonshire are set to go on strike causing disruption to schools, bin collections and homecare services.

Unison, Unite and GMB trade unions served a statutory notice to the council for a day of all out strike action across all council departments over an ongoing dispute over proposed changes to conditions of service and pension provision.

Unison has also served notice to East Dunbartonshire Leisure & Culture Trust meaning library and leisure services will also be affected.

Issues surrounding annual leave, overtime pay and unsocial hours payment were resolved following "constructive" talks between the council and union representatives.

But Unison say their members "emphatically rejected" the council's latest pensions and voluntary redundancy package in a recent ballot.

GMB and Unite members also rejected the council's proposals.

The strike is due to take place on Wednesday September 12, however the unions involved say they welcome further dialogue that they hope will either avoid strike action completely or minimise the disruption caused.

Simon Macfarlane, Unison regional organiser said: "Since July constructive talks between the council and unions has resolved issues on annual leave; overtime payments; unsocial hours payments. 

"However, Unison members emphatically rejected the council's latest pensions voluntary redundancy package, in a ballot.

"We held helpful talks on Wednesday 29 July 2018 with East Dunbartonshire council joint leaders councillor Vaughan Moody and councillor Andrew Polson. 

"However, we have still not resolved this final issue so we are now required to serve notice of further strikes and a continuing work to rule.

"The unions are ready to hold further talks to avoid further strikes and the disruption to service users. 

"We are extremely close to a full settlement of all outstanding issues and hopefully the leadership of the council can complete the successful negotiating process with some urgency."

"Our only outstanding issue relates to discretionary additional payments to employees who apply for voluntary redundancy or early retirement and discussions are continuing."
Joint Council leader Andrew Polson

Kenny Jordan, Unite said: "Unite regret having to serve strike action notice, due to legal time-frames, however, Unite remain hopeful that continued constructive dialogue with the council can lay the way to minimise the disruption to our members and the public."

Joint council leaders Andrew Polson and Vaughan Moody have responded to the proposed strikes.

Mr Polson said: "Lengthy discussions have taken place over recent months and we are delighted that agreement has been reached on matters relating to terms and conditions, including no change to annual leave entitlement, no change to unsocial hours payments and no change to premium overtime rates.

"Our only outstanding issue relates to discretionary additional payments to employees who apply for voluntary redundancy or early retirement and discussions are continuing."

Mr Moody said: "The reality of the financial climate means that the current discretionary elements of the redundancy payments framework is far beyond the national average and is not sustainable.

"Most other Councils in Scotland have made significant changes to reduce their policy over the past two or three years to ensure best value of the public pound.

"We have presented a revised enhanced proposal which we believe takes account of the financial impact of the level of additional discretionary payments that only some employees may ever benefit from."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.