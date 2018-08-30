Commuter chaos as trains cancelled due to lack of staff

All trains between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts are facing cancellations.

Trains: Commuters facing delays. SWNS

Commuters are facing major delays as trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh are cancelled due to a lack of staff.

All trains between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts are facing cancellations, with delays expected "until the end of the day".

An array of trains have been cancelled so far, and according to ScotRail the cancellations will continue until at least 7.30pm.

Commuters are taking to Twitter to express their anger at the situation.

John Mcnair said: "How can this be justified? Surely someone should be answering this?"

Another Twitter user, Aileen Stewart, said: "Really fed up and inconvenienced by trains cancelled all day on the Shotts line after three days of no trains due to engineering works.

"I know the line needs to be upgraded but at least stick to your advertised plans."

As the Glasgow to Edinburgh route is one heavily used by commuters, passengers are also being advised that the trains still operating will be very busy.

Passengers are being advised to use the trains on the Queen Street High and Low Levels, as neither line is affected, and replacement buses have also been put in place at either end.

