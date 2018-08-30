Man accused of encouraging terrorism in Facebook posts

Mohammed Hamza Siddiq, from Kirkcudbright, has appeared in court in London.

Court: Siddiq faces two charges (file pic). PA

A man has appeared in court accused of encouraging terrorism on Facebook.

Mohammed Hamza Siddiq, from Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway, is accused of posting extremist content on the social media site.

The 37-year-old is charged with one count of encouraging terrorism and another of failing to disclose information to the police.

Siddiq, formerly known as Andrew Calladine, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday.

He remained silent for most of the hearing and has not yet entered any pleas to the charges against him.

Police became aware of his publicly open Facebook account in August 2017, the court heard.

Siddiq, of Nottingham, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 27.

