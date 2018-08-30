Man left with serious facial injuries after gang attack

The 34-year-old man was attacked by the group in the early hours of Tuesday.

Attack: Man seriously injured.

A man has been left with serious facial injuries after he was attacked by a gang in Glasgow.

The 34-year-old man was walking along Hill Street towards Rose Street after a night out at around 2am on Tuesday when he started talking to a group of men.

For an "unknown reason", the men turned on him, kicking him to the ground and striking him in the face.

The gang then ran off past St Aloysius' Church and into Garnethill.

He suffered serious facial injuries during the assault and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to receive treatment.

He has since been discharged from hospital.

Detective constable Vhairi MacDonald said: "Unfortunately at this time we don't have much of a description of the men, however, officers are checking CCTV from the area and have been making enquiries locally.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area, who maybe saw the attack or who can provide any detail that will assist us with our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

