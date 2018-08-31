War memorial 'petrol bombed' just weeks before unveiling

Dennistoun War Memorial in Alexandra Park in Glasgow was vandalised on Friday.

A war memorial has been petrol bombed just weeks before it was due to be unveiled.

Dennistoun War Memorial in Alexandra Park in Glasgow was vandalised shortly after 7am on Friday.

The memorial has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

A statement on the memorial Facebook page said: "Memorial petrol bombed. I hope they're proud of themselves. A memorial for all."

Work on the memorial, which was designed by St Denis' Primary pupil Owen McGuire, started in August.

The monument was due to be unveiled on September 29.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Shortly after 7am, officers attended Alexandra Park in Glasgow after a report of a war memorial under construction being vandalised.

"Enquires are ongoing.

"Anyone with info asked to contact police on 101."

